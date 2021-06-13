So after a lot of back and forth with the Copa America 2021, the tournament will finally begin with the match between Brazil and Venezuela. The Super Court of Brazil permitted the Copa America 2021 tournament despite COVID-19 chaos in the country. The game will be held at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia. In this article, we are giving you the details of live streaming and online telecast details but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. Copa America 2021 to go in Brazil Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Brazil Supreme Court Passes Verdict.

Both teams are placed in Group A of the Group fixture. So each group has five teams. Brazil and Venezuela are placed with the likes of Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. Brazil has looked superb in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers as they have been on an unbeaten streak. Venezuela enters the game with political unrest in their country and to top it all they had at least 11 players who had been tested positive due to COVID-19 and the team had to call up for their replacement.

When is Brazil vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Brazil vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 clash will take place late on June 14, 2021 (Sunday) at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia. The Copa America 2021 match in Group D has a scheduled time of 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Brazil vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Brazil vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Brazil vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Brazil vs Venezuela, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO TV users can also catch the live-action of the game on its app.

