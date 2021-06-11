The Copa America 2021 finally has some relief! For a few days now, there has been a lot of back and forth when it came to the venues for the Copa America 2021. After Argentina backed out, the organisers named Brazil as the venue for hosting the tournament. The matter was then taken to the Supreme Court and the apex body has decided for the tournament to be hosted in Brazil despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The verdict of the Supreme court came out in favour of the organisers who are now heaving a sigh of relief. Brazil Supreme Court To Consider Halting Copa America 2021 Amid COVID-19 Concerns.

The Copa America 2021 is all set to begin by June 14, 2021 with the match between Brazil and Venezuela. Given the extraordinary nature of the case, I hereby grant the request to include the matter in an extraordinary virtual session of the court, to be held on Thursday, June 10," said the Chief Justice of the 11-member court Luiz Fux. Even the team Brazil had decided to boycott the tournament owing to the current situation of COVID-19 in their country.

#BREAKING Brazil Supreme Court allows Copa America to go ahead despite pandemic#AFPSports pic.twitter.com/hemBwNVmzd — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 10, 2021

A few netizens appeared to be quite disappointed with the verdict and even highlighted that the country registers more than 2,000 death per day due to COVID-19. In fact, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro Eduardo Paes had said he could cancel a few Copa America 2021 games if the condition of the people does not improve.

