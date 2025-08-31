Brighton vs Manchester City Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City will look to get over their defeat suffered at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in their last league game as they face Brighton in an away tie. Pep Guardiola is mounting a title challenge after being dominated by Arsenal and Liverpool in the league. The Spanish boss knows his side can ill afford to lose early momentum with both his competitions looking solid so far. Brighton are 18th and currently in the relegation zone after a poor start to the campaign. They are still without a win and pressure will be on them as they face a top team at home. Brighton versus Manchester City will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports network from 6:30 PM IST. Manchester United 3–2 Burnley, Premier League 2025–26: Bruno Fernandes’ Late Penalty Helps Red Devils Secure First Victory of Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, and Adam Webster are all missing in action for Brighton due to injuries. Danny Welbeck will be their target man upfront in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Matt O’Riley as the playmaker. Carlos Baleba was linked with a move away from the club, but he will play a key role in midfield in partnership with Yasin Ayari. The creative spark will come from Kaoru Mitoma from the wings.

Rayan Ait-Nouri has a knee injury and might miss out for Manchester City this evening. Savinho continues to miss out for the visitors, with Oscar Bobb featuring on the wings. Erling Haaland will be the key goalscorer in the final third and his link-up play with Rayan Cherki is already looking solid. Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders will look to control the tempo of the game in midfield. Manchester United Memes Go Viral As Red Devils Secure First Victory of Premier League 2025–26 Season With 3–2 Win Over Burnley.

Brighton vs Manchester City Match Details

Match Brighton vs Manchester City Date Sunday, August 31 Time 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Amex Stadium, Brighton and Hove Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Brighton will square off against Manchester City in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, August 31. The Brighton vs Manchester City match is set to be played at the Amex Stadium and it starts at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Chelsea Lead Standings As Manchester United Enter Top 10 in Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Brighton vs Manchester City live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For Brighton vs Manchester City online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Brighton lack confidence at the moment and Manchester City should secure a 0-3 win here.

