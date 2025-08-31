Manchester United memes went viral on social media after the Red Devils secured their first win of the Premier League 2025-26 season with a 3-2 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 30. The Red Devils were under a lot of pressure heading into this match as they were winless in the Premier League and had been knocked out of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 by fourth-tier side Grimsby Town. Manchester United took the lead through an own goal by Josh Cullen in the first half, but Burnley equalised after the break through Lyle Foster in the 55th minute. Bryan Mbeumo scored Manchester United's first goal of EPL 2025-26 just two minutes later before Burnley once again fought back through Jaidon Anthony in the 66th minute. A late Bruno Fernandes penalty, however, sealed a much-needed win for Manchester United. Manchester United 3–2 Burnley, Premier League 2025–26: Bruno Fernandes’ Late Penalty Helps Red Devils Secure First Victory of Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

