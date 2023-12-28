Tottenham Hotspur are on a three-game winning run in the English Premier League and face a stern away test in Brighton next. The London based club are just a point off Manchester City, who are fourth. Ange Postecoglou saw his side hit a road block recently and this upturn in fortunes could not have come at a better time. Qualifying for the Champions League will be high on priority for the Australian manager and hence the demand from the squad is only set to rise. Brighton are not in the best of forms heading into the game, winning just once in their last five games. They remain a quality side though with some big names. Brighton versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:00 AM IST. Premier League 2023–24: Pep Guardiola Gives Update on Injured Erling Haaland, Says ‘He Will Hopefully Return in January’.

Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Solly March, and Joel Veltman are all ruled out for Brighton due to injuries. Danny Welbeck leads the attack with Pascal Gross behind him as the no 10. Billy Gilmour will be tasked with maintaining the tempo of the game in midfield while Carlos Baleba will likely venture forward to join the attack.

James Maddison is still a month away from return following his ankle injury while Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven miss out due to thigh injuries. Yves Bissouma continues to serve his suspension and will not be available for selection. Dejan Kulusevski is likely to be used as a playmaker, slotting in behind either Heung Min Son or Richarlison.

When is Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Brighton in the Premier League 2023-24 on Friday, December 29. The match will be played at the Amex Stadium, Falmer, England and will start at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2023–24: Injury Blow for Tottenham Hotspur As Defender Cristian Romero Ruled Out for Four or Five Weeks.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur, football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Brighton will be compact in shape and make life difficult for Tottenham Hotspur due to their high press. Expect the game to end in a 1-1 draw.

