FA Cup 2025-26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City begin their FA Cup 2025-26 campaign as they welcome League One side Exeter City to the Etihad Stadium. While Pep Guardiola’s side enters the competition as heavy favourites, they are seeking to rediscover their winning form following a string of three consecutive draws in the Premier League against Sunderland, Chelsea, and Brighton. Antoine Semenyo Signs For Manchester City; Ghana International Makes £64M Move From Bournemouth During Premier League 2025-26 Winter Transfer Window.

The fixture marks the first-ever competitive meeting between the two clubs. Exeter City, managed by Gary Caldwell, will be supported by a sold-out away end of nearly 8,000 fans.

Manchester City vs Exeter City Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 10.

Venue: Etihad Stadium in Manchester

Time: 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Manchester City vs Exeter City Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow theFA Cup action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV will provide live streaming of FA Cup, with Sony Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Manchester City vs Exeter City match live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Telecast: The Sony Sports Network will broadcast the match on its Sony TEN 2 TV channel, subject to scheduling. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Manchester City vs Exeter City Team News and Key Players

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that new signing Antoine Semenyo will be involved in the squad, though it remains unclear if he will start. The City manager is expected to rotate his lineup, potentially giving opportunities to academy graduates, as several first-team defenders—including Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias—are currently sidelined with long-term injuries.

Exeter City arrive at the Etihad in high spirits, currently on a three-game unbeaten run in League One. Their primary attacking threat is Jayden Wareham, who has already netted 11 goals across all competitions this season. The "Grecians" earned their place in the third round with a convincing 4–0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in the previous stage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2026 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).