Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United has been quite a move for the former Real Madrid forward. Needless to say, the fans are quite excited about his return to Manchester United. Now, Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes has a message for all Man United fans. Bruno said that the excitement is high and everyone knows what Cristiano brings to the table. He also revealed that Ronaldo is extremely happy to be at Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Manchester United Head Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Joins Training Session (Check Posts).

"Us players are part of that confidence, we know what he can give us. Our focus and Cristiano’s, because of what I’ve already talked to him about, is to win what there is to win," he said. He further emphasised that Cristiano Ronaldo will help them achieve the desired goals. Ronaldo made a stunning comeback to Manchester United almost a couple of weeks ago. He was put in quarantine for five days and post this he joined the team. During an interview, Ronaldo had revealed that it was Sir Alex Ferguson who had played an important role in getting Ronaldo back to United. Post this he had also posted a note on social media with an emotional caption and said, "This is for you Alex Sir."

The official account of the Red Devils has been sharing pictures and videos of the former Juventus player on social media and the fans are also quite happy seeing the visuals of Ronaldo. After signing with Manchester United, he went to be with his national team Portugal for the 2022 FIFA Wolrd CUp Qualifiers. The former Rael Madrid player could make his debut during the match against Newcastle which will be held on September 11, 2021.

