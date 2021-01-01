In a year filled with improbabilities, things are yet to change in Bundesliga, as record champions Bayern Munich lead the league entering into the second half of the campaign. However, the competition is much closer this time than the recent seasons as teams are moving toe-to-toe with the Bavarian giants. So as football enters into the new year, here are some major Bundesliga 2020-21 fixtures to watch out for. Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland and Other Top Strikers in Germany's Top Division Football League This Season.

The biggest shock this season in Bundesliga is the form of giants Schalke, who are yet to win a game and currently find themselves at the bottom. While the lower end of the table have some unfamiliar faces, the top half is surrounded by the heavyweights. Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are chasing the record champions while former winners Borussia Dortmund are looking to make it into Europe. Union Berlin in their second season are showing some promise and have European dreams. Here we take a look at some major matches which can have a huge impact in the second half.

Major Bundesliga 2020-21 Fixtures in 2021

Date Fixture Venue January 8, 2021 (Friday) Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Borussia Park January 9, 2021 (Saturday) RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Red Bull Arena January 19, 2021 (Tuesday) Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund BayArena January 30, 2021 (Saturday) RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen Red Bull Arena February 20, 2021 (Saturday) Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund Veltins Arena March 6, 2021 (Saturday) Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Allianz Arena April 3, 2021 (Saturday) RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Red Bull Arena April 17, 2021 (Saturday) Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Volkswagen Arena April 21, 2021 (Wednesday) Bayern Munich vs Bayern Munich Allianz Arena May 8, 2021 (Saturday) Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Signal Iduna Park May 22, 2021 (Saturday) Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Signal Iduna Park

Bayern Munich are the defending champions are considering their form, the Bavarians might keep their title-winning run going. However, Hansi Flick’s have been given a stiff competition by Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig so far, who are hoping of ending the Munich team’s dominance in Germany.

