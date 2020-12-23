In a year full of improbabilities, things haven’t changed that much in Bundesliga as record champions Bayern Munich still hold the top spot in Germany’s top division footballing league. The Bavarians won the domestic title for eight consecutive times last season and have started the 2020-21 campaign in the same manner currently holding a two-point advantage over the chasing pack. Bundesliga currently boasts some of Europe’s most talented forwards and we take a look at some of the best forwards in the competition until now. Ligue 1 2020-21 Best Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Memphis Depay and Other Top Strikers in France's Top Division Football League This Season.

The German league is known for producing some of the finest attacking talents in world football over the years. Legends such as Gerd Muller, Miroslav Klose, and Claudio Pizzaro have all plied their trade in Bundesliga and the competition is now home to some of the best strikers of the current and future generation. So here are the best forwards in Germany this season. La Liga 2020-21 Best Forwards: Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Other Top Strikers in Spain's Top Division Football League This Season.

Best Forwards in Bundesliga 2020-21

5. Wout Weghorst (VFL Wolfsburg)

The Dutch footballer has been one of the best players for Wolfsburg in recent years and has been really finding his form this term. The 28-year-old has scored nine goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season, scoring nearly half of his team’s tally in the league this campaign.

4. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt)

The Portuguese striker has been sensational this season and is one of the best forwards in Bundesliga this season. Andre Silva has netted nine goals in 12 appearances for Frankfurt this season while also providing two assists.

3. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

The Norwegian striker has had a fantastic 2020 and is quickly establishing himself as one of the top strikers in world football at the moment. Erling Haaland has scored 10 goals in eight appearances for Dortmund this season, but injuries have seen him miss out on adding to that impressive tally. He is currently second on the Bundesliga scorer’s list.

2. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

The German international has been a player revitalised under Hansi Flick and has continued his fine form into this season as well. Thomas Muller has been the chief creator for Bayern in this campaign, providing league-high seven assists and creating 38 chances for his team-mates. Muller has also scored six goals this term.

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Robert Lewandowski has undoubtedly been the best forward not only in Bundesliga but in the world this season. The Polish striker has scored 17 league goals in just 12 appearances this season, which is more than anyone on Europe’s top leagues. Lewandowski has also recorded four assists to his name.

