Burnley will host Manchester City in their last round of 16 tie of EFL Cup or Carabao Cup 2020-21. The encounter will take place at the Turf Moor on Wednesday night (September 30). Defending champions defeated Bournemouth in their third-round clash but faced a humiliating defeat against Leicester City in their previous game. On the other hand, Burnley thrashed Millwall in their third-round clash before losing Southampton a few days back. As both the teams are coming off a defeat, they will be determined to register a victory in the upcoming game. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for BUR vs MCI match. Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Penalty Video Highlights.

Both the sides share a rich history and will be similar to each others’ tactics. So far, the two English clubs have locked horns 34 times with the Cityzens dominating the head-to-head record with 22 victories. Eight meetings resulted in a draw while only four games went in Clarets’ favour. Notably, both the teams have numerous injury concerns ahead of the game which makes the situation more tricky. Burnley will miss the services of Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Robbie Brady, Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson while the defending champions will take the field without Sergio Aguero, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the perfect Dream11 side.

Burnley vs Manchester City, EFL Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Bailey Peacock-Farrell (BUR) will be the ideal for goalkeeper in your fantasy team.

Burnley vs Manchester City, EFL Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – The defenders in your team must be Kyle Walker (MCI), Aymeric Laporte (MCI), Jimmy Dunne (BUR) and Matthew Lowton (BUR).

Burnley vs Manchester City, EFL Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – You can select up to five midfielders and in this match, selecting the maximum number of midfielders is a good option. The midfielders in your team must be Phil Foden (MCI), Ferran Torres (MCI), Dwight McNeil (BUR), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI) and Erik Pieters (BUR).

Burnley vs Manchester City, EFL Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The remaining slot in your team should be filled by Burnley forward Chris Wood (BUR).

Burnley vs Manchester City, EFL Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (BUR), Kyle Walker (MCI), Aymeric Laporte (MCI), Jimmy Dunne (BUR), Matthew Lowton (BUR), Phil Foden (MCI), Ferran Torres (MCI), Dwight McNeil (BUR), Kevin De Bruyne (MCI), Erik Pieters (BUR), Chris Wood (BUR).

Phil Foden (MCI) must be named as the captain of your team while Chris Wood (BUR) can be picked as the vice-captain.

