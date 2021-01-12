Manchester United (MUN) will take on Burnley (BUR) in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. BUR vs MUN clash will be played at Turf Moor on January 12, 2021 (late Tuesday night). Both teams have had contrasting seasons so far and are on the opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create BUR vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Burnley vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online.

Edinson Cavani is now available for Manchester United after completing his ban and could be in the starting XI against Burnley. There are doubts over the fitness of Eric Bailly for this game and it is unlikely that Solskjaer will take any risks. Meanwhile, Sean Dyche can welcome back Nick Pope after recovering from an ankle injury and the Englishman is likely to start this game.

BUR vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – David de Gea (MUN) must be your keeper for this game.

BUR vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – James Tarkowski (BUR), Ben Mee (BUR) and Harry Maguire (MUN) must be your defenders.

BUR vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Donny van de Beek (MUN), Dwight McNeil (BUR) and Robbie Brady (BUR) must be your midfielders.

BUR vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Anthony Martial (MUN), Edinson Cavani (MUN) and Chris Wood (BUR) must be your forwards.

BUR vs MUN, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: David de Gea (MUN), James Tarkowski (BUR), Ben Mee (BUR), Harry Maguire (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Donny van de Beek (MUN), Dwight McNeil (BUR), Robbie Brady (BUR), Anthony Martial (MUN), Edinson Cavani (MUN) and Chris Wood (BUR).

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) must be your captain for this clash while Edinson Cavani (MUN) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2021 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).