Burnley vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Manchester United have the chance to go three points clear at the top of the English Premier League with a win away at Burnley. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team are on 33 points to occupy the second spot currently but given their brilliant away form, the summit position looks insight. Despite a slow start to the season, the Red Devils have recovered well after being in the bottom half of the table at the beginning of the campaign. Although they rely heavily on the counters, Manchester United have made up for good viewing so far. Opponents Burnley have endured defeat just once in their last seven games across all competitions. They can be a tough nut to crack at home and given the importance of the match, Manchester United will be under a bit of pressure. Burnley versus Manchester United will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 1:45 AM IST. Manchester United Confirm Signing of Amad Diallo, Netizens Welcome Former Atalanta Winger.

Nick Pope, who was suffering from a minor ankle injury, is now fully fit and set to start against Manchester United. Robbie Brady has been in fine form for the hosts ever since returning from an injury and could stretch the Red Devils out wide. Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood complement each other well in the attacking third, and their movement will be crucial. As the upcoming clash gets lined-up, let’s look at the streaming and further details.

When is Burnley vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Burnley vs Manchester United match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on December 18, 2020 (Thursday midnight). The match will be played at the Bramall Lane Stadium and the game is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Burnley vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Burnley vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Burnley vs Manchester United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Burnley vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

Edinson Cavani has completed his three game ban and is all set to play against Burnley. With Fred and Scott Mctominay set to start in midfield, Bruno Fernandes will adopt the usual playmaker position. Anthony Martial could be shunted out wide to accommodate Edinson Cavani as the no 10. Eric Bailly is set to undergo a late fitness test, but with Liverpool coming up next, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely not risk the Ivorian international.

Manchester United have goals in them, and despite Burnley posing a strong challenge, the Red Devils should go top of the table tonight.

