Burnley will host Arsenal in the upcoming fixture of English Premier League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Turf Moor Stadium on Saturday (March 6). Both teams haven’t been great this season and would be raring to emerge winners in the forthcoming contest. While Burnley are 15th in the team standings with 29 points, Arsenal hold the 10th spot with 37 points. Inconsistency has been the major problem of both sides lately, and their position in the points table tells the story. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the BUR vs ARS match. Mikel Arteta Plays Down Barcelona Speculation; Says ‘Fully Focused on Managing Arsenal.’

Burnley come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Leicester City yesterday at Turf Moor. On the other hand, Arsenal beat Leicester City 3-1 last Sunday at the King Power Stadium thanks to goals from David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe. Mikel Arteta’s men also hold the advantage in the head-to-head record. In 17 meetings between the two sides, Arsenal won 13 while Burnley got the favourable result just twice. The two clubs last faced each other last year, with Burnley beating ten-man Arsenal 1-0. As the upcoming contest gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

When is Burnley vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Burnley vs Arsenal match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on March 6, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at Turf Moor Stadium and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Burnley vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Burnley vs Arsenal match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Burnley vs Arsenal, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of the Burnley vs Arsenal match.

