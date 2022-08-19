Manchester United have had a dismal start to their new season, losing both the opening Premier League games. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their squad and have identified Real Madrid's Casemiro as one of their primary targets for the summer and look to be moving in the right direction to complete the transfer. Manchester United Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Have 'no Intention' to Sell Thomas Meunier Amid Transfer Link With Premier League Club.

According to a report from Goal, Manchester United are close to securing the signing of Cademiro from Real Madrid. It is understood that the player is also keen on the move as he looks for a new challenge in his career after a sensational spell with the Los Blancos. Atletico Madrid Reject Premier League Giants' Bid for Joao Felix.

Manchester United have made quick progress in the deal to sign the Brazilian as the deal which was considered a long-shot is now close to competition. The Premier League side are expected to send a bid of €60m for the midfielder plus €10m add-ons

The Real Madrid star turned 30 earlier this year and with Los Blancos signing Aurelien Tchouameni for a massive fee this summer, the Brazilian's place in the team could be in danger. Hence, Casemiro has expressed his desire to leave and the Spanish outfit have also accepted it.

Casemiro is weighing up the positives and negatives of signing for Manchester United as he knows that the club cannot offer Champions League football this season, The player is expected to announce his decision soon as the clubs have no issues in reaching an agreement over a deal.

Frankie de Jong as Manchester United's primary target in the summer but with the Dutchman refusing to leave Barcelona, Erik ten Hag's team are keen on closing the deal for the five-time Champions League winner as soon as possible.

