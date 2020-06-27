Barcelona will look to regain top spot in La Liga when they travel to Galicia to take on Celta Vigo. The match will be played at Estadio de Balaidos Stadium on June 27, 2020 (Saturday). Quique Setien’s men are unbeaten since football’s restart from coronavirus suspension with three wins and a draw but have looked far from convincing. The Catalan side are second in the league while Celta occupy the 16th position. CEV vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20.

After a difficult start to the season, Celta Vigo are starting to pull away from the relegation zone as they have put on a decent run of results. Oscar Garcia’s men have lost just once in last nine games and as a result, are seven points clear of the drop zone. The Galicia side have scored seven goals since the restart and will provide a huge test for Barcelona. Lionel Messi Shares Throwback Photo From Childhood, Recounts Love and Affection From Family to Overcome Each Challenge (See Pic).

Traditionally, the Catalans have a decent record at Balaidos but have found it difficult to assert their dominance against the side from Galicia and the way Quique Setien’s men have been playing, this will be a huge test for the lacklustre Barcelona attack. So ahead of this clash, we take a look at some of the players who could decide the possible outcome of the game.

Lionel Messi

The Argentine is the only senior Barcelona forward who has shown some sort of form since the football’s restart. He has contributed to five goals in four games so far and will play a crucial role if the Catalans are to walk away with all three points.

Iago Aspas

The 32-year-old forward has always been a nightmare for Barcelona to deal with and will once again play an important role in this match. In 31 appearances this season, Aspas has been involved in 13 goals, scoring 11 and assisting twice. He will be looking to continue that form and dent Barcelona’s title hopes.

Riqui Puig

With Sergio Busquets and Frenkie De Jong unavailable for this clash and uncertainty surrounding Arthur Melo’s future, Riqui Puig could once again get a chance to impress manager Setien in this clash. The youngster changed the game against Bilbao and will be hoping for a similar performance to cement his place in the starting XI.

Rafinha Alcantara

The Barcelona loanee will take the field against his parent club while being in good form. He scored twice in Celta’s last home game and will play a crucial role in unlocking Barcelona’s defence with his incisive passing and clever movement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2020 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).