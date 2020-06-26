Lionel Messi has shared a throwback picture from his childhood. The Barcelona and Argentine talisman took to Instagram, on Friday, and shared a picture from the days when he was a child. The post was related to the Argentine’s campaign of raising funds for UNICEF child welfare. “Since I was little I grew up surrounded by affection and protection,” Messi said in his post urging everyone to donate generously towards the UNICEF fund. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been in fine form since La Liga 2019-20 resumed on June 11 and has already scored twice in four matches helping Barcelona to three wins. Lionel Messi Pictures Which Will Give You Family Goals!

“My family has always given me love and has accompanied me in each of my challenges. Unfortunately, this is not the reality of millions of boys and girls in the world. If the necessary donations are not obtained, it is estimated that 6,000 boys and girls could die every day, during the next 6 months,” Messi captioned the picture urging everyone to donate generously. Hardik Pandya Shares Beautiful Picture With Natasa Stankovic, Asks Her Reason Behind Face Glow (See Post).

Lionel Messi Shares Childhood Throwback Photo

Meanwhile, Messi, who turned 33 this Wednesday, will be hoping Barcelona can clinch their third straight La Liga title. The two-time defending champions are currently behind Real Madrid in the La Liga points table. They have 68 points from 31 matches, same as Real but are behind on head-to-head records having lost to Zinedine Zidane’s side in the league this season.

But despite the disappointment, Messi has enjoyed a good campaign individually despite injury woes. He currently lead the race for the Pichichi trophy – awarded to highest goalscorer in La Liga. He has 21 goals and is four ahead of the next best Karim Benzema. He also has 15 assists this season and lead the assists chart as well.

