Barcelona (BAR) will look to move back to the top of La Liga table when they travel to Celta Vigo (CEV). CEV vs BAR match will be played at the Estadio de Balaidos Stadium on June 27, 2020 (Saturday). This will be a special match for Celta coach Oscar Garcia, who played for Barcelona back in the 90s and also managed the Catalan club's youth side.

Celta Vigo will be boosted by the return of midfielder Okay Yokuslu from suspension but they will be without the services of David Junca and Sergio Alvarez, who are nursing injuries. Nolito returned back to the club from Sevilla and will be in Garcia's starting line-up with Rafinha and Denis Suarez also expected to start the game.

Barcelona will once again be without Frenkie De Jong and Sergi Roberto, who are currently injured at the moment while Sergio Busquets will miss the game through suspension. This could open the door for Riqui Puig to get a well-deserved with Vidal and Rakitic supporting him in the midfield.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc Andre Ter Stegen (BAR) has kept a clean-sheet in his last five matches and should be your keeper for this game.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – L Olaza (CEV), Gerard Pique (BAR) and Jordi Alba (BAR) should be the players in your defence.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Denis Suarez (CEV), Rafinha (CEV), Nolito (CEV), Ansu Fati (BAR) and Ivan Rakitic (BAR) should be the players in your midfield.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Iago Aspas (CEV) and Lionel Messi (BAR) must fill the remaining two slots.

Iago Aspas (CEV) must be selected as your captain for this clash while Lionel Messi (BAR) can be named as the vice-captain.

