Celta Vigo vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20 Online Live Streaming and Live Telecast in IST: Celta Vigo and Real Betis will be looking to return back to winning ways when they face each other in La Liga 2019-20 on Saturday. Celta Vigo are placed 17th in the La Liga points table with only 34 points from 33 games. Real Betis have 37 points from the same number of matches and are ranked 13th. Both sides lost their previous match, with Celta taking a 1-5 beating, and need wins. Lionel Messi Withdraws Contract Renewal Negotiation Talks With Barcelona, Likely to Leave the Club: Reports.

Alexis Trujillo’s Real Betis, who were outside contenders for a top-four finish before the three-month season halt, have won just one in six matches since the season resumed last month. Their only win have come against Espanyol while they have lost four and drew another in their six matches. In contrast, Celta have performed well despite their lowing ranking in the standings.

Oscar Garcia’s side lost their first match – after the restart – to Villarreal but held Valladolid to a goalless draw, thrashed Alaves 6-0 and beat Real Sociedad while also coming back twice to hold defending La Liga champions Barcelona to 2-2 draw. But all their hard work was undone in the 1-5 defeat to Mallorca in their previous match. Celta Vigo are five points above Mallorca, who occupy the last relegation position, in the standings and will hope to widen the gap with a win against struggling Betis.

When is Celta Vigo vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis match in La Liga 2019-20 will take place on July 04, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos in Vigo and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Celta Vigo vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters available for La Liga 2019-20 in India. Hence, fans will not be able to live telecast the Celta Vigo vs Real Betis match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming of Celta Vigo vs Real Betis, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can, however, catch live action of Celta Vigo vs Real Betis match on online platforms. The official Facebook page of La Liga will be live streaming the match for its online fans in India.

