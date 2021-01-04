Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. CFC vs HFC clash will be played at the GMC Stadium in Vasco on January 4, 2021 (Monday). Both teams are in the bottom half of the table but will be hopeful of moving closer to the top four. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create CFC vs HFC Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table.

Both teams are entering into the game in poor form as they have recorded just one win in their last five games. Although Chennaiyin have been much tougher to beat than their opponents losing just once in that period. The sides have struggled to score goals this season, scoring seven each in eight games so just one goal could be enough to decide the outcome.

CFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Subrata Paul (HFC) must be your goalkeeper.

CFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Enes Sipovic (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC) and Ashish Rai (HFC) must be your defenders.

CFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Edwin Vanspaul (CFC), Deepak Tangri (CFC), Joao Victor (HFC) and Halicharan Narzary (HFC) must be your midfielders.

CFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Aridane Santana (HFC) and Jakub Sylvestr (CFC) must be your forwards.

CFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Subrata Paul (HFC), Enes Sipovic (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Ashish Rai (HFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Edwin Vanspaul (CFC), Deepak Tangri (CFC), Joao Victor (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Aridane Santana (HFC) and Jakub Sylvestr (CFC).

Aridane Santana (HFC) must be your captain for this cash while Jakub Sylvestr (CFC) can be named as the vice-captain of your CFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).