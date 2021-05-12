Brazilian star Thiago Silva is set to extend his stay at Chelsea as the veteran defender will be putting pen to paper on a new contract extension with the Blues. The 36-year-old signed with the London club at the start of the season and after impressive performances, both parties have agreed to lengthen the centre-backs stay at Stamford Bridge for at least another season. Paulo Dybala Transfer News: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur Keen on Juventus Star.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Thiago Silva will sign his new contract with Chelsea in the coming weeks. Both the Blues and the defender are happy with the current circumstances and want the Brazilian to extend his stay as just the last details of the new deal are remaining to be discussed. It is understood that the 36-year-old will sign an extension until June 2022.

Silva To Extend His Stay

Thiago Silva will stay at Chelsea - he wants to continue at #CFC, last details to be discussed... then his contract-extension clause until June 2022 will be triggered in the next weeks. 🔵 Contract negotiations with Kanté and Jorginho will start in the next months - no rush. ⏳ https://t.co/6zBLSSlkZ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021

Thiago Silva has been immense for Chelsea this season, playing crucial roles under former manager Frank Lampard and his successor Thomas Tuchel alike. The 36-year-old arrived at the club last summer and Chelsea had an option of extending his stay for another year in the original agreement, a clause they want to act on.

The Brazilian was the captain of Thomas Tuchel’s Paris Saint Germain last season, leading the club to their maiden Champions League final appearance, a feat which the duo replicated, as Chelsea have reached the summit clash of the European competition for the first time since 2012 as they face Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Thiago Silva has made 29 appearances all season for the Blues with the majority of them coming in the Premier League. However, even the Brazilian had to deal with his fair share of injuries, he remains one of the main men under Thomas Tuchel, who will also be looking to count on his experience during next season as well.

