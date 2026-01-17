Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea host local rivals Brentford at Stamford Bridge on 17 January, in a high-stakes West London derby in Premier League 2025-26. The fixture marks a significant milestone for the Blues as new head coach Liam Rosenior manages his first Premier League game at home following his appointment earlier this month. While Chelsea are desperate to end a month-long winless run in the league and move up from eighth place, an in-form Brentford arrive sitting fifth in the table, aiming to maintain their six-match unbeaten streak. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

The rivalry between these two sides has become increasingly competitive in recent years. Chelsea have won only one of their last eight Premier League encounters against the Bees. The reverse fixture in September 2025 ended in a 2–2 draw, a result Brentford will be confident of improving upon given their current superior league position and momentum.

Chelsea vs Brentford Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 17.

Venue: Stamford Bridge in London

Time: 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Chelsea vs Brentford Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Chelsea vs Brentford match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select 1 TV channels, subject to scheduling. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Chelsea vs Brentford Team News and Key Players

Chelsea enter a new era under Liam Rosenior, who took over from Enzo Maresca on 6 January. The Blues have faced a challenging week, recently falling 3–2 to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. Rosenior is hopeful that captain Reece James and star forward Cole Palmer will be fit to start after both returned to training on Thursday. However, they remain without Levi Colwill (ACL) and Romeo Lavia (thigh).

Brentford, led by Keith Andrews, are currently enjoying one of their best top-flight spells. Andrews, who stepped up from set-piece coach after Thomas Frank's departure to Tottenham, has guided the Bees to five wins in their last six games. Forward Igor Thiago is the man to watch for the visitors, having scored twice in their 3–0 win over Sunderland last week.

