Chelsea announced on Tuesday the appointment of Liam Rosenior as the club's new head coach. The 41-year-old Englishman joins from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, signing an unusually long-term contract that tethers him to Stamford Bridge until 2032.

Rosenior’s arrival comes just five days after the club parted ways with Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day. The move marks a rapid transition for the Blues, who have looked within their own multi-club ownership structure, BlueCo, to find a successor.

A Rapid Transition from Strasbourg

Rosenior confirmed the move during an emotional farewell press conference in France on Tuesday morning, stating he had "verbally agreed" to the role before the deal was rubber-stamped by Chelsea officials.

"I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club," Rosenior said in an official statement. "My job is to protect this club's identity and create a team that reflects these values as we continue winning trophies."

The former Hull City and Derby County manager arrives after an impressive 18-month stint at Strasbourg, where he maintained a win percentage of approximately 51%. He is expected to be in the dugout for Chelsea’s upcoming West London derby against Fulham on Wednesday.

The Departure of Enzo Maresca

The managerial vacancy arose following a sudden breakdown in the relationship between Enzo Maresca and the Chelsea hierarchy. Despite leading the club to the UEFA Conference League title and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, Maresca was relieved of his duties on January 1.

Internal tensions reportedly peaked after Maresca allegedly held unauthorized talks regarding the potential successor role to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. On the pitch, Chelsea’s form had also stuttered; the team currently sits fifth in the Premier League, 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, having won only one of their last seven top-flight matches.

BlueCo’s Strategic Appointment

Rosenior’s appointment reinforces the synergy between Chelsea and Strasbourg under the BlueCo umbrella. Having worked closely with the group’s recruitment and data teams in France, Rosenior is viewed as a "company man" who fits the club's long-term vision of developing young talent.

He becomes the fifth permanent head coach at Chelsea since the ownership change in May 2022, following Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, and Maresca. Notably, Rosenior is the second Black head coach in Chelsea’s history, following Ruud Gullit.

Immediate Challenges Ahead

Rosenior inherits a squad that has shown significant cup pedigree but lacks consistency in domestic league play. His primary objectives will be:

Securing Champions League qualification for the 2026-27 season.

Navigating a semi-final League Cup tie against Arsenal.

Stabilizing a defense that has surrendered a league-high 15 points from winning positions this season.

Accompanying Rosenior to London are his trusted assistants Kalifa Cissé and Justin Walker, along with head of analysis Ben Warner, as the club looks to reset its season immediately.

