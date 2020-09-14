Chelsea will hope to start their new Premier League 2020-21 campaign with a win when they make the trip to Brighton for their opening match on Monday. Chelsea finished fourth in the English Premier League last season despite a transfer ban imposed on the club and have made some great additions with more signings to come for the club in the remaining three weeks of this summer transfer window. The addition of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva make them a top contender to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the EPL title. But they will first hope, they can start with a win against Brighton. EPL 2020–21: Will Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Other Chelsea New Signings Make Debut Against Brighton?

Brighton finished 15th in the league table last season. But the addition of Adam Lallana from Liverpool and the presence of Ben White and Lewis Dunk in defence should make them a tough opponent to beat especially at home. Both White and Dunk have been linked with top Premier League clubs in the current window and one of the two could still leave. But as long as they pair together at the centre of the Brighton defence, it will be hard to breach. Brighton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Frank Lampard’s team will, however, back themselves to find gaping holes in the defence and score a couple of goals. Chelsea will not be able to field all five of their new signings. Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech are out with injuries while Thiago Silva is still in quarantine after reaching London just last week. Lampard also have some injury concerns to look at before fielding his strongest XI.

Chilwell, who joined from Leicester, is still recuperating from the heel injury he sustained last season while Hakim Ziyech injured his knee in a club-friendly game against Brighton and is out for at least another week. The other two signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are expected to start.

Among the other players, Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta just returned from their respective injuries and could at best make the bench. Lampard could start with Reece James on the right and Marcos Alonso as the left-back with Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger the two centre-backs. Key midfielder and Chelsea’s Player of the Year Mateo Kovacic is suspended for this match due to the red card he saw against Arsenal in the FA Cup final. Billy Gilmour is also out with a long-term knee injury.

In the goalkeeping department, Lampard could hand a second chance to Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spaniard was dropped for veteran Willy Caballero towards the latter stages of the season. But with Chelsea looking to sell the Spaniard to help fund a new goalkeeper arrival, Kepa could start the season’s opening match.

With so many of his key players as well as new signings missing, Lampard could go for a traditional 4-3-3 set-up with Kai Havertz playing as a right-winger and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has looked in fine touch in the preseason, on the left. Take a look at the predicted Chelsea starting XI for their Premier League match against Brighton.

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Marcus Alonso; Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner.

Chelsea are linked with Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to replace Kepa between the sticks. The 28-year-old French goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea and is expected to join the Premier League club from Ligue 1 in the coming weeks. For now, Chelsea and Lampard will hope, Kepa can perform well and help Chelsea to a winning start in the new season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 10:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).