Two teams with contrasting fortunes at the start of the 2021/22 Indian Super League campaign – Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal – clash in Goa with vital three points on the line. East Bengal’s defence has led them on the wrong end of two heavy defeats at the hands of Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC. The latter in particular was painful to watch for their fans, with team committing school boy errors in the backline. Manager Manolo Diaz has iterated his side have the quality to compete with the best teams but defending on set pieces needs to improve vastly. Opponents Chennaiyin FC have notched up two wins out of two and are playing some brilliant football at the moment. Bozidar Bandovic seems to be getting the best out of his squad which is always impressive for a new manager. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

The absence of Rafael Crivallero due to injury has not been felt much in the opening two games and this has largely been possible due to the form of Valdimir Koman. Indian international Anirudh Thapa was the match winner against NorthEast United FC and winger Lallianzuala Chhangte was also a threat on the wings throughout the match.

Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya was injured against ATK Mohun Bagan and no return date has been given for the custodian. Raju Gaikwad has been out of form for East Bengal in defence and it will be interesting to see if he is able to keep his place in the starting eleven. Daniel Chukwu was the only saving grace against Odisha and he could replace Antonio Perosevic.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match will take place on December 03, 2021 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the CFC vs SXEB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

East Bengal will have to play with confidence in order to match Chennaiyin’s technical superiority. Another defeat could be season-wrecking one of India’s premier football clubs.

