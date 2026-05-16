Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 season reaches a critical juncture this Saturday as Chennaiyin FC host rivals Bengaluru FC in a high-stakes Southern Derby. With the kick-off scheduled for 17:00 IST at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the 'Marina Machans' are fighting for survival, needing just a single point to secure their top-flight status and avoid a historic relegation. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. FIFA World Cup 2026: France Announce 26-Member Squad; Kylian Mbappe In, No Eduardo Camavinga and Antoine Griezmann

Match Fact

Match Detail Information Fixture Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Competition Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 Date Saturday, 16 May 2026 Kick-off Time 17:00 IST Venue Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai Live Stream (India) FanCode TV Channel (India) Sony Sports Network Key Stakes Chennaiyin survival vs Bengaluru top-four race

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Preview

For Chennaiyin FC, today’s fixture is more than just a local rivalry; it is a fight for their future. Currently sitting 13th in the table with nine points from 12 matches, the mathematical equation for the hosts is simple: a draw or a win will guarantee their safety and officially relegate Mohammedan SC. A loss, however, would leave their fate hanging in the balance, creating a tense atmosphere for the home supporters at the Marina Arena.

In contrast, Bengaluru FC arrive in Chennai in a position of relative strength. Occupying fourth place with 20 points, the 'Blues' are looking to consolidate their position in the top four following a resilient 1-0 away victory against Jamshedpur FC. In 15 previous ISL encounters, Bengaluru FC have emerged victorious on eight occasions, while Chennaiyin FC have managed four wins. Three matches between the sides have ended in draws.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).