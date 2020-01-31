Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani Give Thumbs Up to Manchester United's New Signing Bruno Fernandes, Says Rio Ferdinand

Bruno Fernandes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Manchester United has signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP for a reported sum of £68million after a long transfer saga. The Portuguese midfielder was signed by the Red Devils after a few negotiations made by the club. Now Rio Ferdinand while speaking to a famous radio station that he had sought help from Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Nani ahead of the transfer and both had given a thumbs up for their the player from Sporting CC. He had spoken to many national-level teammates and club level. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Bruno Fernandes Transfer Off As Sporting Lisbon Refuse to Lower Asking Price.

"Nani, my old teammate, says he's a fantastic player, says he's perfect for England. Says he's got all the tools, all the right attributes. Cristiano said he's fantastic, creates chances for him [for Portugal]. He can manipulate the ball, take the ball, confident,” he said. The Red Devils made an announcement of the latest signing on social media with a video. Check it out below:

It was due to Cristiano Ronaldo that Bruno Fernandes started loved Manchester United. Bruno signed a five and a half years contract at the Old Trafford and the deal also has a scope of extension. "My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club," Fernandes said in a club statement. Surely the fans are quite excited to watch the new player in the Red Devil's jersey.