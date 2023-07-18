Even though Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play at opposite ends of the globe, their feud seems to never end. The two legends of the game have been sharing the spotlight for more than half a decade. There is still a subtle war of words and a rivalry between the two. Cristiano Ronaldo has opined that the Saudi Pro League is superior to Major League Soccer (MLS). This statement was made not long after Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami presentation in U.S. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr Suffer 0-5 Defeat Against Celta Vigo in a Pre-Season Club Friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo addressed the media after taking part in the first period of Al-Nassr's preseason match, which ended in a 5-0 loss to Celta Vigo of the La Liga.

‘Saudi Pro League Is Better Than MLS’ Ronaldo told when asked if he will go to MLS like his rival Lionel Messi. 'Now all the players are coming here,' Ronaldo added. 'In one year, more top players will come to Saudi Arabia.'

Lionel Messi was presented with his new club Inter Miami jersey during an unveiling ceremony held on Sunday, 16th July 2023. His Contract worth off 60 million annual agreement has been announced this summer after leaving from Paris Saint Germain. Celta Vigo Demolish Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr 5–0 in Friendly Match

Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled by Al-Nassr on the January after departing from Manchester United. His contract value is an astounding $230 million per year, making his decision to join Al Nassr. The Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, who played for Real Madrid for many years, and N'Golo Kante, who played for Chelsea, have both followed Ronaldo to join Saudi Pro League.

Before completing a transfer to Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo's long-standing rival during their time in La Liga, was also connected with a move to Saudi Pro League Club Al-Hilal.

