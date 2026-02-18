Al-Nassr are prepared to secure their place in the AFC Champions League Two quarter-finals as they host Turkmenistan’s FK Arkadag on 18 February 2026. The Saudi Pro League side enters the second leg at Al-Awwal Park with a 1–0 aggregate lead following a disciplined performance in Ashgabat last week. With Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed to return to the continental squad, fans globally are seeking ways to stream the high-stakes encounter live. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Arkadag AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?.

Al-Nassr vs Arkadag Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Venue: Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh

Time: 11:45 PM IST.

How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Arkadag Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Fans in India have multiple options to follow the continental action live:

Live Streaming: The match will be available for live streaming exclusively on FanCode. The platform holds the digital rights for AFC club competitions in India for the 2025–2028 cycle.

Telecast: While FanCode is the primary digital home, unfortunately live telecast viewing option is not available on TV channels in India. Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000?.

Al-Nassr vs Arkadag Overview

The biggest storyline heading into tonight’s fixture is the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 41-year-old was absent from the first-leg victory due to a period of rest following a brief internal dispute with club management.

Having successfully returned to domestic action with a goal against Al-Fateh over the weekend, Ronaldo is expected to lead a formidable Al-Nassr attack. His inclusion, alongside stars like Sadio Mane and Joao Felix, suggests that manager Jorge Jesus is not taking the 1–0 lead for granted as he seeks to maintain the club's perfect record in this season’s competition.

FK Arkadag, the undefeated champions of Turkmenistan, face a daunting task in Riyadh. Despite their defensive resilience in the first leg, they failed to register a shot on target against the Saudi giants.

To progress, they must find a way to score at least once against an Al-Nassr defence that has not conceded a goal in its last six matches across all competitions. While they enter as heavy underdogs, the Turkmenistani side will hope that a compact defensive shape can frustrate the hosts and keep the tie alive into the final stages.

