The UEFA Euro has announced their playing XI for the season and to everyone's surprise, Golden Boot winner Cristiano Ronaldo's name has missed out from the list. Yet another stalwart who is not a part of the team is Poland's, Robert Lewandowski. However, CR7 not being a part of the final XI is more of a shocker than anyone else. This move did not go down well with the fans and they lashed out at the body for excluding the Golden Boot award winner. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Winning Euro 2020 Golden Boot, Juventus Congratulates CR7.

The players who have made it to the cut include names like Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy), Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain). Amongst the strikers, we have Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) and Raheem Sterling (England) who made way into the playing XI leaving no place for CR7. The team was announced via social media. Check out the post below:

Tweet:

👕🙌 Introducing the official Team of the Tournament for #EURO2020 Who would be your captain? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/goGLi6qQzj — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 13, 2021

Reactions:

Just say you hate Ronaldo it’s fine. + no Pogba and Shaw 😭 — Amit Zohar (@amitrmfc) July 13, 2021

Ronaldo deserves to be in the team:

I know you're a Messi fan, but as a neutral myself, goals are still goals and the ability to score them means Ronaldo deserves to be in the team. Sure Portugal didn't make it very far, but I believe this selection is about individual quality. — Prodigy™︎ | 神童 (@Prodigy40703744) July 13, 2021

Another one:

How do you understand Lukaku over Ronaldo. Ronaldo played more difficult opponents, scored more assisted more and was one of the best players in general play for Portugal and the tournament when he left. Should 100% be in — IG: interesting_football_views (@InterestingFoo2) July 13, 2021

This fan looks as baffled:

I still don't understand how Ronaldo's not part of this when he's the top goal scorer @Life_of_2112 — Jonathan Tlou (@Jonathantlou04) July 13, 2021

Last one:

ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ is Ronaldo? ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ — ÅÄ (@cricketfreak009) July 13, 2021

Ronaldo scored five goals from four matches and also had an assist to his credits This, CR7 walked away with the Golden Boot this year. What do you think about this playing XI? Tell us your thoughts in the Comments section below.

