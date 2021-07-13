The UEFA Euro has announced their playing XI for the season and to everyone's surprise, Golden Boot winner Cristiano Ronaldo's name has missed out from the list. Yet another stalwart who is not a part of the team is Poland's, Robert Lewandowski. However, CR7 not being a part of the final XI is more of a shocker than anyone else. This move did not go down well with the fans and they lashed out at the body for excluding the Golden Boot award winner. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Winning Euro 2020 Golden Boot, Juventus Congratulates CR7.

The players who have made it to the cut include names like Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy), Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain). Amongst the strikers, we have Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) and Raheem Sterling (England) who made way into the playing XI leaving no place for CR7. The team was announced via social media. Check out the post below:

Ronaldo scored five goals from four matches and also had an assist to his credits This, CR7 walked away with the Golden Boot this year. What do you think about this playing XI? Tell us your thoughts in the Comments section below.

