Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Euro 2020 Golden Boot for scoring five goals from four games. Post this, CR7 took to social media and flaunted his feat. With this, also the official account of Juventus took to social media and posted a picture where they congratulated CR7 for the feat. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal was knocked out of the Round of 16 itself but Ronaldo chipped in with the most number of goals. Cristiano Ronaldo also had an assist to his credits and thus bagged the award. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Euro 2020 Golden Boot, Check Full List of Top Scorers in European Championship This Year.

it was said that Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling could have bagged the honour but that couldn't happen. Even Czech Republic's Patrik Schick who had scored five goals to his credits did not win the award as CR7 had an assist under his kitty. Karim Benzema, Emil Forsberg, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane stood third with four goals each in the European Championship. No, let's have a look at the post by CR7 and Juventus:

The Euro 2020 was won by Italy who won against England at the Wembley Stadium as the Azzurri won the match 3-2 on penalties. Post this, the English players had to suffer from a lot of racial comments from the fans. England FA condemned their acts and even released a statement on social media.

