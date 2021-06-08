As highly competitive as one can get, Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has sounded a warning to his Juventus teammate Adrien Rabiot ahead of the Euro 2020 championship, which is slated to start on June 12. Portugal begin their title defense against Hungary on June 15 before taking on Rabiot and France on June 23. Termed as the 'Group of Death', Portugal has been placed alongside Germany, France and Hungary in Group F. The reigning champions, led by Ronaldo, boasts of some big names in the competition like Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix. They had shocked everyone by winning the Euro in 2016 but this time, they walk into the competition as genuine favourites. Portugal recently played out a 0-0 draw against Spain in an international friendly. From Cristiano Ronaldo to Sunil Chhetri, Top 5 Active Footballers With Most International Goals

Rabiot, when asked as to whether he had any conversation with Ronaldo after that match, said, "We did not speak after that match… We spoke a little before. He told me that we had a very strong team because the French national team has been spoken about a lot within Juventus recently.

"But he had said to us, “Be careful of us still," the midfielder added. On the other hand, France would have a lot to play for in this tournament. They won the World Cup three years back in spectacular fashion and would now want to extend their dominance in this year's competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2021 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).