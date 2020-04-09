Cristiano Ronaldo Hilariously Trolls Manchester United’s Latest Signing Bruno Fernandes After he Takes Living Room Cup Challenge

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes (Phpto Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo had thrown up the Living Room Challenge for the netizens where they had to flaunt their core strength and perform as many core crushers possible in 45 seconds. Many footballers including Bruno Fernandes performed the challenge and posted the same on social media. Now, the Manchester United latest signing could not go beyond 117 reps in 45 seconds and ended up getting trolled hilariously by his idol of course in all good humour. Bruno Fernandes has always been an ardent fan of CR7 and we are sure that he wouldn’t mind the troll. Cristiano Ronaldo Registers Impressive Record in Living Room Cup Challenge, Bruno Fernandes Fails to Go Beyond 117 Reps (Watch Videos).

Bruno posted the video of himself performing the core crushers but Ronaldo was not very happy with the attempt and he left a comment for his Portugal teammate. The comment read, “Train your arms instead!” Fernandes has been quite a hit ever since he has been signed with the Red Devils. For now, check out the video of Bruno Fernandes below:

Here's Ronaldo's reaction

Ronaldo's reply to Bruno (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So far a couple of them have beaten Ronaldo in the core crusher challenge. One of them is South African athlete Caster Semenya pulling off 176 reps. She also took to social media and trolled the Juventus star by saying, "The beast tried well." Talking about Ronaldo, of late apart from the working out videos, he has been in the news for his possible comeback to Real Madrid as cash-strapped Juventus could be forced to sell him soon. Ronaldo and the entire team of Juventus faced a 30 per cent pay cut as the matches have been called off due to coronavirus crisis.