Cristiano Ronaldo Registers Impressive Record in Living Room Cup Challenge, Bruno Fernandes Fails to Go Beyond 117 Reps (Watch Videos)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes (Phpto Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently spending his time in Madeira in Portugal with his kids and family members amid the lockdown due to coronavirus. Amid the lockdown, CR7 is making sure to keep himself in the best of shape and has also urging the people to be fit while they stay indoors. CR7 posted a video and introduced the Living Room Cup Challenge where the five-time Ballon d’Or Winner was seen faulting his core strength and urged the netizens to take up the same. He registered an impressive record of 142 repetitions in 41 seconds. Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes also joined the challenge. Cristiano Ronaldo Follows Virat Kohli, Gets Hair-Cut From Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to Keep Himself ‘Stylish’ Amid Lockdown (Watch Video).

The 25-year-old took up the challenge but failed to go beyond the mark of 117 in 45 seconds. The Portgual player took to social media and posted a video of himself performing the exercise. The challenge requires toe touching abdominal exercise within a time limit of 45 seconds. Now, check out Ronaldo’s video below and then the one that features Manchester United midfielder.

Bruno

Two-time World Champion and Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva from Russia also took up the challenge and managed to get 44 reps in 45 seconds. Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot managed to pull off 105 reps in 45 seconds. Talking about Ronaldo, despite no games around the corner, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is leaving no stone unturned to keep himself fit for the upcoming season. He had been in red hot form since the start of 2020, but the Serie A season has been brought to a halt due to the menace of coronavirus.