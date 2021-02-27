Team Juventus will travel to Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi for the Serie A 2021 match. Ahead of the game, the team released a list of the 23-member squad against Verona. Cristiano Ronaldo who scored a brace in the last match against Crotone has been including in the squad. Paulo Dybala continues to be away from the team owing to an injury. The home team will be boosted with the return of their key man as he served a match long ban against Federico Dimarco. Davide Faraoni and Adrian Tameze might not feature in the fixture owing to injuries. Hellas Verona vs Juventus Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: Watch Free Live Telecast of Serie A 2020–21 on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Many players from the visiting team have suffered from injuries. Paulo Dybala as mentioned above will not be included. Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado and Arthur Melo are the ones who have joined the doctor's table. Team Juventus would be hoping to win this fixture to keep alive the hopes for the title. The Bianconeri has not lost a single game this season when their star man Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a goal.

Juventus made a stunning comeback after their loss against Porto in the Champions League 2021. Now, let's have a look at the starting XI for the teams.

Verona Lineup : Silvestri; Magnani, Gunter, Lovato; Lazovic, Veloso, Ilic, Dimarco; Barak, Lasagna, Zaccagni

Juventus Lineup: Szczesny; Dragusin, Demiral, De Ligt, Sandro; Chiesa, Bentancur, Ramsey, McKennie; Kulusevski, Ronaldo

Juventus could enter the game with a 4-4-2 formation whereas, Verona could be lined up with a 3-4-2-1 formation. The match will begin at 1.30 am IST on Sunday.

