Juventus will take on Atalanta in the latest round of Serie a 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on December 16, 2020 (Wednesday). Gian Piero Gasperini's men have fallen off the pace in recent games but face a tough task against Andrea Pirlo’s record champions. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A clash can scroll down below for more details. Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 100 Matches for Juventus With Wonderful Brace Against Genoa, Sets New Target for Himself.

Juventus have picked up their form in recent weeks as three wins in five have seen them cut the points gap between them and AC Milan at top. Meanwhile, two wins in five has seen Atalanta fall to ninth in the table but they have bigger problems to worry about. A bust-up between manager Gasperini and captain Alejandro Gomez has resulted in the Argentine player wanting to leave the club and there will be serious doubts over his participation in this game as well. The 32-year-old has been the Nerazzurri’s best player for the past few years and the Bianconeri will fancy their chances if he is absent.

When is Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Atalanta match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on December 16, 2020 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin and it is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Atalanta match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Atalanta, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Juventus vs Atalanta match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches.

