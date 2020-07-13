Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has showered praises on Cristiano Ronaldo by saying the Portuguese star footballer handles pressure as very few can. Sarri was all praises for Ronaldo after his two penalties against Atalanta. CR7 converted two spot-kicks to help Juventus earn 2-2 draw. Ronaldo scored a leveller after Duvan Zapata's opener in the 16th minute. Atalanta then took the lead with Ruslan Malinovskiy scoring in the 80th minute. However, Ronaldo once again scored an equaliser in the 90th minute as the game ended in a draw. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Rescuing Juventus With a Brace Against Atalanta in Serie A 2019–20 (See Post).

Sarri while praising Ronaldo said that the footballer handles pressure in an incredible way. "He (Ronaldo) is a champion with his feet but also with his head. He manages to handle the pressures he has on him in an incredible way," Sarri was quoted as saying by goal.com.

Juventus are currently on top of Serie A points table with 76 points and have six more matches remaining. Lazio and Atalanta are placed second and third with 68 and 67 points respectively.

Sarri was happy that his side managed to earn a point. "Tonight's point was sweaty and deserved. We drew against one of the best teams in Europe, and it's a very important result," he said. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Records: Juventus and Barcelona Stars Reach New Milestones After Landmark Performances.

"Merit goes to a second half of quality, in which we attacked Atalanta higher, while focusing on their physical decline, and we scored goals in our best moment. The game in Milan, in which we played well for a long time, could have left us with waste. In the first half we suffered, but in the second half we came out well. The Scudetto race is by no means closed, there are still 18 points available. It is a very difficult phase of the season, the games are very expensive, and it is difficult to find continuity," Sarri added.

