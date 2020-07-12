Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot twice to rescue a point for Juventus with the champions held to 2-2 draw by high-flying Atalanta in Serie A 2019-20. The double penalty goal took Ronaldo’s Serie A goalscoring tally to 28 just one behind Lazio’s Ciro Immobile with six games yet to play for both teams in the league. Both of Ronaldo’s goals came in the second half and both penalties were awarded for accidental handballs. The Portuguese had little difficulty in finding the net and later praised the fighting spirit of the team that helped them come back to draw the game twice in the match. Juventus 2–2 Atalanta Goal Video Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo Twin Penalty Salvages Draw for Serie A Leaders.

Ronaldo’s first goal came in the 55th minute after Marten de Roon was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the D from a Paulo Dybala cross. Ronaldo stepped up and converted making its six straight games that he has found the net in Serie A 2019-20.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts

A difficult game but a very important point. Keep on fighting until the end 💪🏼 #FinoAllaFine pic.twitter.com/UfB0HwgFxt — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 11, 2020

The game seemed destined for a draw but Ruslan Malinovskyi put Atalanta 2-1 ahead with only 10 minutes remaining. Juventus, however, will find a saviour in Ronaldo yet again. The Portuguese stepped up to take a second penalty in the final minute and scored to salvage a point for the champions.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Lead Juventus' Fightback

“A difficult game but a very important point. Keep on fighting until the end,” Ronaldo later posted on Twitter with a series of pictures. It was his 11th penalty in Serie A this season and he has converted all of them which has put him level with Roberto Baggio for most penalty goals scored without missing in a single Serie A campaign. Baggio netted 11 goals from the spot in Serie A 1997-98.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo also went within touching distance of Ciro Immobile, who with 29 goals currently leads the Serie A goalscoring charts. Ronaldo is second with 28 strikes and, with six games in hand, is well on course to create another record in Italy. He is also only four goals behind from breaking Felice Borel’s record for most goals scored for Juventus in a single Serie A season. Borel scored 32 goals in 1933-34 season and Ronaldo needs five more goals in six games to overtake that record.

