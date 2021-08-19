The UEFA has released the list of the nominees for the Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year awards. The body has also released nominees for Men’s Coach of the Year and Women’s Coach of the Year. So the list of Men's Player of the Year does not have a couple of big names that have been missing out. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two names that have been missing out. This could have come as quite a surprise for the fans as both players ended the year by being the top goal scorer in their respective leagues. But the UEFA has nominated names of the Champions League finalists. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Toni Kroos Chooses the Better Player!

The three names that have been nominated by UEFA have two names from Chelsea and a name from Manchester City. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Jorginho (Chelsea) and N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) are the names that have been nominated for Men’s Player of the Year. Check out the full list of players who have been nominated by the UEFA.

Men’s Player of the Year

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Women’s Player of the Year

Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Men’s Coach of the Year

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Women’s Coach of the Year

Lluis Cortés (Barcelona)

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden)

Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

The winners of the awards will be announced on August 26, 2021, in Istanbul, Turkey. Also, the draws for the UEFA 2021-22 Champions League will be announced on the same day.

