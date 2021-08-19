The debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are compared by the fans ever since they started their careers. The debate has been quite a long-standing one as the fans and even the football payers have their favourites. Now, Toni Kroos has weighed in on the debate and chose between the two stalwarts. The Real Madrid stalwart has chosen his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as a better player. While citing the reason for choosing CR7, Toni Kroos said that he made a decisive contribution to Real Madrid and won many trophies for the club. Khaleel Ahmed Makes a Pick Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Ahead of IPL 2021.

Kroos also went on to admit that he had been biased towards Ronaldo more so because they not only shared the dressing room but also were neighbours.

"We were not only team-mates but also neighbours in the dressing room and neighbours in private. He lived right next to me. Seeing what a perfectionist he is was impressive. That is why it is forbidden for me to name Messi (as the best player of all time)," said Kroos. The two shared the dressing room from 2014 and 2018 and made quite a formidable contribution to the side. During this period, Real Madrid won three Champions League titles and scripted history.

Toni Kroos did play against Lionel Messi in the La Liga when Real Madrid locked horns with Barcelona. But now this seems like a distant possibility as Messi has now moved to Ligue 1 giants PSG just a few days ago.

