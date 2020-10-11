Cristiano Ronaldo and team is all set to take on Portugal at the Stade de France. Ahead of the mouth-watering contest, the team has reached France for the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match. This is the Group stage of the tournament and the two teams are placed in Group C along with the likes of Sweden and Croatia. Out of the two games played by Portugal and France, the teams have kept up with their winning streak and would want to continue with it even in this fixture. Team Portugal stands on number one and France is on number two. Burglar Steals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Signed Juventus Jersey From His Madeira House, No Arrests Made.

Both have six points in their kitty but owing to the goal difference that they have there is a difference in the standing. France and Portugal have faced each other 25 times with the former having an upper hand over Portugal as they have won 18 games. Whereas Portugal has had the last laugh on six occasions. Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by team Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here we're again! 😉 🇵🇹💪🏽 #todosportugal

France has no major injury concerns and team Portugal's squad is boosted by the return of Fernando Santos who has become fully fit. The match will begin at 12.30 am IST.

