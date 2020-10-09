Cristiano Ronaldo’s house in Madeira has been robbed. Out of everything the burglar has reportedly stolen Cristiano Ronaldo’s signed Juventus jersey. Yes! You read it right. It seems as if the burglar was a Ronaldo fan and thus he decided to grab CR7 signed jersey which costs around €200. Now as per a few other media houses the burglar did pick a few other items. The burglar entered the property after one of the staff members at home opened the garage door. The trespasser did not stay for a long time and the family has informed the local police authorities about the theft. No arrests have been made until now. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Pass During Portugal vs Spain, International Friendly Grabs Headlines, A Few Netizens Label CR7 as a Brilliant Playmaker (Watch Video).

However, the internal CCTV camera has allowed the family to see who the burgalar was and it seems more like an open and shut case. Ronaldo's mother, Dolores, and older brother, Hugo are the ones who stay in that property. but it's still unknown is they were around during the theft. Ronaldo had spent a long time at this house in Madeira during the COVID-19 break. A lot of pictures had gone viral where he was seen spending time with his family. From one of the pictures, it was apparent that the house has a sea view as well which added to the beauty of the property.

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner had purchased this property in 2015. The property has a couple of swimming pools and a football pitch as well. No further details about the theft have been reported.

