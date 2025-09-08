Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartfelt post for a young mascot who broke down while accompanying him onto the pitch before the start of Portugal's FIFA WC (World Cup) 2026 Qualifier against Armenia in Armenia on September 6. The young boy was overcome with emotions upon seeing Cristiano Ronaldo in the tunnel and later, walking out with him onto the pitch and later, during Portugal's national anthem before the start of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo consoled the kid in what was a touching moment that won hearts all over. Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Centre Stage With Brace in Portugal’s 5–0 Win Over Armenia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Taking to social media, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a video capturing his interactions with the child, whom he called his 'new friend'. He also expressed gratitude for the love and support he receives from fans. "I made a new friend yesterday. Grateful for the love and support every single day and I hope everyone gets to follow their dreams!" he wrote on social media with the post expectedly going viral in no time. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video Highlights: Watch Portugal Star Footballer Score Brace in FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match Against Armenia.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Heartfelt Post for Young Mascot

I made a new friend yesterday 😁 Grateful for the love and support every single day and I hope everyone gets to follow their dreams! pic.twitter.com/0fgCYdz9wA — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 7, 2025

Coming to the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was in superb form as he scored two goals in Portugal's emphatic 5-0 win over Armenia. The brace against Armenia took Cristiano Ronaldo's international goal tally to 140. Not only that, but Cristiano Ronaldo has also surpassed Lionel Messi for the most goals scored in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The Portugal National Football Team star has 38 goals to his name in FIFA WC Qualifiers, as compared to Lionel Messi's 36.

