Barcelona has begun with their post-Lionel Messi era and they have done quite well at least in the friendly match against Juventus and lifted the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Camp Nou. Barcelona won 3-0 against Cristiano Ronaldo's side with Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Puig scoring a goal each. For Juventus, this was the first pre-season friendly which they lost. Now a while ago Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and posted a motivational message for the team and said, "Keep Working." Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After 0-3 Loss Against Barcelona at the Joan Gamper Trophy, Says ‘Keep Working’.

The home team looked in the mood of total domination as Memphis Depay netted the first goal within the first three minutes of the match. The scoreboard read 1-0 during half-time. Martin Braithwaite and Riqui Pug netted goals in 57th and 92nd minute respectively. Juventus on the other hand could not score a single goal and they lost the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo had been linked to Manchester United and PSG for a long time now. It was once even reported that Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is regularly in touch with the Portugal star. But the bosses at Juventus had confirmed that he will stay back. The team has witnessed the return of Max Allegri. During an interview, he had said that he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to take up more responsibilities as his current role is quite different as compared to the one when he signed up with the club back in 2018.

