Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest goal-scorer of Serie A 2021 with a brace against Crotone and led the team to a stunning 3-0 win. Both his goals were headers and thus was hailed by the netizens for his stunning goals. The social media users labelled him as ‘CR7 Airlines’ for his headers. Even Ronaldo reacted after the win. Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and posted a few pictures of himself scoring the headers and had a caption to go along with it. CR7 said that he was happy that he could contribute to the team’s win. Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Romelu Lukaku to Become the Highest Goal-Scorer in Serie A 2021 After A Brace Against Crotone, Check Out List of Records Shattered by CR7.

With this, Ronaldo even became the highest goal scorer in the Serie A 2021 as he surpassed Romelu Lukaku. CR7 now has 18 goals in his kitty whereas, the Inter Milan star has 17. Ronaldo also has become the only player to have scored 25 or more than 25 goals for the 14th season in a row. Needless to say that the netizens are hailing the Juventus star for the brace. Now, let's have a look at the post by CR7 and then the reactions by netizens.

But first, let's have a look at both goals scored by CR7:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Football 2.0 (@footballkingdom2.o)

Post by Ronaldo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Reactions by fans:

CR7 Airlines Back At It Again ✈ Another Amazing Performance by Cristiano Ronaldo🐐 pic.twitter.com/NP5r2iJiLM — 𝕬𝖟𝖍𝖆𝖗. (@Azharmk16) February 22, 2021

Back at it:

His name should be CR7 airlines

I saw Cristiano Ronaldo jumping #AndMyMindWentRightTo think there should be an airline with his name pic.twitter.com/vE1YeZihXe — Nico Kroos (@kroos_nico) February 23, 2021

Last one

⚽️⚽️ CR7 Airlines = back ✈️ pic.twitter.com/NxxcMODHMH — Cristiano Ronaldo 7⃣ (@CRonaldo7egend) February 23, 2021

With this, Juventus is still in the race for the Serie A 2021 title as they are placed on number three of the points table. Inter Milan leads the Serie A points table with 53 points.

