Just after his blockbuster return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Player of the Month award for the Premier League. CR7 won the award for the month of September 2021 and went on to beat the likes of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Antonio Rudiger, Joao Cancelo and Allan Saint-Maximin. After winning the award, Ronaldo took to social media and posted his reaction for the same. Ronaldo posted a picture of himself on social media and said that he was honoured to get the award. Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Mohamed Salah & Others to Win EPL Player of the Month for September 2021 (Watch Video).

Ronaldo also thanked his teammates at Manchester United after winning the award. Furthermore, he urged the teammates to keep working hard and get the desire results. Prior to this, during his first stint with Manchester United, he had won this award four times. This is the fifth time that he has won the award. Ronaldo has scored thrice in the last month of September.

Ronaldo's post

Proud to be elected Player Of The Month among so many great players in the Premier League. Thanks to all my teammates at Man. United, couldn’t have done it without them. Let’s keep working hard and the results will come!🔴⚫️💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/OFFmdyfJ7z — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 8, 2021

He scored a brace on his return to Manchester United against Newcastle and then against West Ham. Ronaldo was given a warm welcome by his fans at Old Trafford. The stadium was full of fans and they roared every time Ronaldo had the ball. Ronaldo has also been nominated for the Ballon d'Or 2021 alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and others.

