Winning awards and accolades, shattering records seems to be quite a routine for Cristiano Ronaldo. Now the Portugal star who made a comeback to Manchester United in September 2021 has won the EPL Player of the Month award. He went on to beat the likes of Mohamed Salah, Antonio Rudiger, Joao Cancelo and Allan Saint-Maximin. This is his fifth player of the Month award at the EPL. During his first stint with Manchester United, he was awarded the Player of the Month award on four occasions. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores On Manchester United Return Against Newcastle United (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

From three appearances for the league in the month of September 2021, Ronaldo scored thrice in the Premier League games. CR7 began his second spell with the club with the game against Newcastle. He scored a brace in his first match and made an epic comeback to the Theatre of Dreams. He also scored against West Ham. So he had quite a good outing at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus and this came in as quite a surprise for the fans because until the last minute it was said that CR7 could join Manchester City. But the club was unable to pay his transfer fees. Sir Alex Ferguson played an important role in Ronaldo's come back to Manchester United.

