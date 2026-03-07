Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Nassr will host newly promoted Neom SC at Al-Awwal Park this weekend in a crucial SPL 2025-26 encounter. Scheduled for 8 March (early Sunday morning in India), the fixture presents a significant test of squad depth for head coach Jorge Jesus' side as they look to extend their advantage at the top of the table. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Nassr vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?.
Al-Nassr vs Neom SC, Kick-off Time and Venue
The match is scheduled to take place on 8 March.
Venue: Al-Awwal Park, King Fahd International Stadium
Time: 12:30 AM IST
How to WatchAl-Nassr vs Neom SC, Live Streaming and Telecast in India
Fans in India have only one option to follow the Saudi Pro League action live:
Digital Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Tata Play Users: Subscribers can also access the match via the dedicated FanCode Sports channel (Channel 475) on their set-top boxes.
TV Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Nassr vs Neom SC, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo Acquires Stake in Saudi-Owned Spanish Club Almeria.
Al-Nassr vs Neom SC Match Preview
Al-Nassr enter the match sitting comfortably in first place with 61 points, aiming to secure their sixth consecutive league victory following a 3-1 win over Al Fayha. However, they will have to navigate this fixture without their captain and star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo. The 41-year-old sustained a hamstring tendon injury in their previous outing and has travelled to Madrid for specialist rehabilitation.
In Ronaldo's absence, Al-Nassr's attacking responsibilities will likely fall to Joao Felix and Sadio Mane, supported by creative midfielders like Marcelo Brozovic. Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Al-Nassr and Portugal Star Heads to Madrid for Hamstring Treatment.
Neom SC, currently eighth in the standings with 32 points, arrive in Riyadh looking to rebound from a recent 2-1 defeat to Al Kholood. The newly promoted side has shown glimpses of quality this season but has struggled with consistency away from home.
To mount a successful challenge against the league leaders, Neom will need to rely heavily on structured defensive blocks and swift counter-attacks.
