Digital Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Tata Play Users: Subscribers can also access the match via the dedicated FanCode Sports channel (Channel 475) on their set-top boxes.

TV Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Nassr vs Neom SC, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo Acquires Stake in Saudi-Owned Spanish Club Almeria.

Al-Nassr vs Neom SC Match Preview

Al-Nassr enter the match sitting comfortably in first place with 61 points, aiming to secure their sixth consecutive league victory following a 3-1 win over Al Fayha. However, they will have to navigate this fixture without their captain and star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo. The 41-year-old sustained a hamstring tendon injury in their previous outing and has travelled to Madrid for specialist rehabilitation.

In Ronaldo's absence, Al-Nassr's attacking responsibilities will likely fall to Joao Felix and Sadio Mane, supported by creative midfielders like Marcelo Brozovic. Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Al-Nassr and Portugal Star Heads to Madrid for Hamstring Treatment.

Neom SC, currently eighth in the standings with 32 points, arrive in Riyadh looking to rebound from a recent 2-1 defeat to Al Kholood. The newly promoted side has shown glimpses of quality this season but has struggled with consistency away from home.

To mount a successful challenge against the league leaders, Neom will need to rely heavily on structured defensive blocks and swift counter-attacks.