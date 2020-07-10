Cristiano Ronaldo has been quite brilliant on the field with the kind of a game he has. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner makes vital contributions with the kind of a play he puts up on the pitch. Each of his assists and goals goes viral on social media. Now, here’s a thread by netizens which exposes the Juventus side which is unable to cope with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The stats show that Maurizio Sarri's side is quite sub-par and is unable to reach the standards which are maintained by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts his Well-Chiseled Body, Goes Sunbathing Ahead of Juventus vs Atalanta (See Pic).

The stats by the netizen spoke about the headers, assists, accurate crosses and passes on the field by the Portugal star. The stats further said that CR7 lost six-seven goals in the season only because his teammate could not cross the ball. The Twitter thread also mentioned that Juventus side is not even on top 20 for making it into the top four leagues. Now let's have a look at the thread below:

THREAD revealing the shocking truth about this Juventus side — they’re creating less chances than Leicester. Ronaldo’s 26 goals in this team is one of his greatest achievements ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mlvEyaTe8W — 🇵🇹🇦🇷 (@bothgoats) July 8, 2020

Ronaldo has been in the news for scoring 26 goals in 27 Serie A 2019-20 appearances. Even in the last match against AC Milan at the San Siro, he scored a goal but that did not help Juventus win the game and the team lost the match 4-2. The team will next play against Atalanta on July 12, 2020, at the Allianz Stadium.

