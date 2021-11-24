After losing a couple of games back to back in the EPL 2021-22 match, Manchester United has come back on winning track with the game against Villareal in the Champions League 2021-22 match. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho were the ones who scored a goal at the Estadio de la Ceramica. CR7 scripted a few records during the match. With this, the team went on to win the game by 2-0 and the team made their way into the round of 16. The team now tops the Group F points table. Cristiano Ronaldo & Jadon Sancho Take Manchester United to 2-0 Win Over Villareal, Red Devils Qualify for Round of 16 of UCL 2021-22.

Talking about the match, both teams were at par with each other when it came to possession. Villareal stepped into the game with a 4-4-2 formation and the Red Devils stepped into the match 4-3-2-2 formation. However, the home team slightly edged out Manchester United. Villareal had the ball for 52 per cent of the time and Villareal held the ball for the remaining 48 per cent of the times. The home team had made 497 passes and Man United made 479 passes during the match. Now, here are the records scripted by CR7 in the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored six goals in UCL 2021-22 match.

Ronaldo has now scored 140 goals in 181 games. With this, Ronaldo continues to be the top goal scorer in the history of UCL.

CR7 has now slammed 799 career goals.

Here are the goal highlights for the match below:

Along with Manchester United, the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea have also qualified for the Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16. Barcelona is yet to qualify for UCL 2021-22.

