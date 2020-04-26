Fan Creates Funny Memes of Cristiano Ronaldo in India During Lockdown, CR7 'Tackling Police' Will Leave You in Splits

Cristiano Ronaldo memes (Photo Credits: Twitter and Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the greatest sporting icons in the world and each of his football movements on the field have been tracked by the fans and are used on social media by the netizens. Now, each of these images is at times turned into memes by the fans to match the hilarious situations. India is currently undergoing a lockdown due to the menace of the coronavirus and the people who break the rules, are often punished by the police. Now, fans for sure took an opportunity of this and edited Juventus star’s memes which will tickle your funny bone. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Video of Himself Hitting the Ball with his As* Goes Viral, Further Teases Chelsea Fans Flaunting his Football Skills (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s images on football pitch were hilariously edited by the fans. The former Manchester United player was seen tackling the police. The social media is now full of memes featuring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen tackling the police. The memes tickled the funny bone of the netizens. You too can have a look at them below:

A while ago, we brought to you the picture of Ronaldo where he was seen relaxing as he was getting his feet massaged by his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo is currently in Madiera, Portugal. CR7 had gone to Portugal to visit his ailing mother who suffered from a heart stroke. But owing to the coronavirus pandemic situation, the Portugal star could not return to Juventus. The matches at Juventus have also been cancelled due to the outspread of the deadly disease.